Basra crude oil slightly rose

2024-02-15 08:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's crude oil rose slightly on Thursday, despite the decline in global oil prices.

Heavy Basra crude saw a $0.7 uptick today, settling at $77.12 per barrel. Similarly, the Intermediate Basra crude gained $0.7, to reach $80.42 per barrel.