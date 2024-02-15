Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basra crude oil slightly rose

Basra crude oil slightly rose

Basra crude oil slightly rose
Basra crude oil slightly rose
2024-02-15 08:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's crude oil rose slightly on Thursday, despite the decline in global oil prices.

Heavy Basra crude saw a $0.7 uptick today, settling at $77.12 per barrel. Similarly, the Intermediate Basra crude gained $0.7, to reach $80.42 per barrel.

While the global oil prices fell after data showed that US crude inventories increased more than expected, raising concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links