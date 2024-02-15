Basra crude oil slightly rose
2024-02-15 08:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's crude oil rose slightly on Thursday, despite the decline in global oil prices.
Heavy Basra crude saw a $0.7 uptick today, settling at $77.12 per barrel. Similarly, the Intermediate Basra crude gained $0.7, to reach $80.42 per barrel.
While the global oil prices fell after data showed that US crude inventories increased more than expected, raising concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy.