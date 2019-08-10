عربي | كوردى


Ilhan Omar calls for release of Egyptian prisoner with terror ties

Ilhan Omar calls for release of Egyptian prisoner with terror ties
2019/08/10 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Congresswoman

Ilhan Omar is calling for the release of a terrorist. On her Twitter page last week, Omar demanded that US President

Donald Trump push for the release of a senior member of the Egyptian Muslim

Brotherhood, Hoda Abdelmonem. Omar posted a photo of herself meeting with pro-Muslim

Brotherhood campaigners and retweeted an Al Jazeera video that calls for

Abdelmonem’s release.We must work to #FreeHoda,” she tweeted. The Muslim Brotherhood is classified as a terrorist organization

in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and

Egypt. Republicans have long lobbied Congress to classify the group as a

terrorist organization in the United States, too. The terrorist organization is one of the oldest in the world. It

promotes a platform called “The Project,” an 18-page plan that is focused on

destroying the Western world from within its border. That plan charts the

groundwork of jihadists for establishing an Islamic government in North

America.Several Hamas and al-Qaeda activists have been trained by the

Muslim Brotherhood.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW