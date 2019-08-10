Ilhan Omar calls for release of Egyptian prisoner with terror ties

2019/08/10 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Congresswoman
Ilhan Omar is calling for the release of a terrorist. On her Twitter page last week, Omar demanded that US President
Donald Trump push for the release of a senior member of the Egyptian Muslim
Brotherhood, Hoda Abdelmonem. Omar posted a photo of herself meeting with pro-Muslim
Brotherhood campaigners and retweeted an Al Jazeera video that calls for
Abdelmonem’s release.We must work to #FreeHoda,” she tweeted. The Muslim Brotherhood is classified as a terrorist organization
in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and
Egypt. Republicans have long lobbied Congress to classify the group as a
terrorist organization in the United States, too. The terrorist organization is one of the oldest in the world. It
promotes a platform called “The Project,” an 18-page plan that is focused on
destroying the Western world from within its border. That plan charts the
groundwork of jihadists for establishing an Islamic government in North
America.Several Hamas and al-Qaeda activists have been trained by the
Muslim Brotherhood.
