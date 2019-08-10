Home › Baghdad Post › Ilhan Omar calls for release of Egyptian prisoner with terror ties

Ilhan Omar calls for release of Egyptian prisoner with terror ties

2019/08/10 | 19:25



Congresswoman



Ilhan Omar is calling for the release of a terrorist. On her Twitter page last week, Omar demanded that US President



Donald Trump push for the release of a senior member of the Egyptian Muslim



Brotherhood, Hoda Abdelmonem. Omar posted a photo of herself meeting with pro-Muslim



Brotherhood campaigners and retweeted an Al Jazeera video that calls for



Abdelmonem’s release.We must work to #FreeHoda,” she tweeted. The Muslim Brotherhood is classified as a terrorist organization



in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and



Egypt. Republicans have long lobbied Congress to classify the group as a



terrorist organization in the United States, too. The terrorist organization is one of the oldest in the world. It



promotes a platform called “The Project,” an 18-page plan that is focused on



destroying the Western world from within its border. That plan charts the



groundwork of jihadists for establishing an Islamic government in North



America.Several Hamas and al-Qaeda activists have been trained by the



