Iraq’s President appoints the new governors
2024-02-15 09:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President, Abdellatif Jamal Rashid, handed over, on Thursday, the republican decrees to number of the new governors.
Furthermore, The presidency stated that Rashid handed a number of new governors their republican decrees of appointment.
The new governors were elected by the provincial council, which was formed after the Iraq recent election, held on December 18, 2023, and were the first provincial elections to be held in Iraq since 2013. The polls were seen as a test of the popularity of the country's main political parties and were marked by 41% turnout amid boycott from the Sadrist movement.