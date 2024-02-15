Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil markets today

Gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil markets today

Gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil markets today
Gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil markets today
2024-02-15 10:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices stabilized in local markets in the capital, Baghdad, while they rose in Erbil, on Thursday.

According to our correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 424,000 IQD, with a buying price of 420,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 394,000 IQD, while the buying price was 390,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 425,000 and 435,000 IQD, while the selling price of a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 495,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold for 435,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold for 375,000 IQD.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links