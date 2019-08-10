Home › Iraq News › Source: Crashed US Drone in Iraq Armed with Missiles

Source: Crashed US Drone in Iraq Armed with Missiles

Asked whether it had come under attack, the source ruled it out, saying it likely crashed due to a technical malfunction.







Meantime, the Arabic-language Boratha news website quoted a military expert as saying that the US was forced to confirm reports of its drone crash in Baghdad after two days.







He noted that the Americans' claim that the drone was unharmed contradicts with its malfunction, saying that it strengthens the speculations that it has been attacked by electronic warfare tools which made it lose the return route and crash near Baghdad.







The revelation that the aircraft was armed with missiles has come to grab media attention as there are still outstanding questions unanswered about an air raid on a military base of the Iraqi popular forces last month.







An unmanned drone on July 19 bombed a base operating by Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi popular forces) in Iraq with sources saying two people were wounded.







“The Al-Shuhada base of the Hashed al-Shaabi in the Amerli region was hit at dawn… by an unidentified drone, wounding two people,” the Iraqi military said in a statement.







The Arabic-language al-Etejah news channel quoted special sources in Nineveh province as saying that before the attack against the Hashd al-Shaabi base in Amerli, a US spy plane conducted reconnaissance operations against the Hashd al-Shaabi and Iraqi army forces in the region.







The source said that the spy plane carried out reconnaissance operations over Sanjar mountain and the Southern areas of the region.































