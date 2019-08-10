عربي | كوردى


US service member killed in Iraq -coalition statement

2019/08/10 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A United States service member advising Iraqi security forces on a mission was killed on Saturday in the northern Nineveh province, the US-led international coalition fighting ISIS said in a statement.

"One US service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Nineveh province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the (Iraqi security forces) during a planned operation, the statement said.

It added that the name of the service member would be withheld until next of kin have been notified.

