US service member killed in Iraq -coalition statement

2019/08/10 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A United States service member advising Iraqi security forces on a mission was killed on Saturday in the northern Nineveh province, the US-led international coalition fighting ISIS said in a statement.
"One US service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Nineveh province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the (Iraqi security forces) during a planned operation, the statement said.
It added that the name of the service member would be withheld until next of kin have been notified.
"One US service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Nineveh province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the (Iraqi security forces) during a planned operation, the statement said.
It added that the name of the service member would be withheld until next of kin have been notified.