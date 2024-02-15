Iraq follows Russia as second largest oil supplier to India

2024-02-15 11:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Data issued by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed that Iraq was the second-largest oil supplier to India, after Russia, in December 2023. According to the figures, the cost of Russian crude oil exported to India decreased to $77.82 per barrel, compared to $79.34 per barrel for oil shipments imported […]

