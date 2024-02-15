Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq follows Russia as second largest oil supplier to India

Iraq follows Russia as second largest oil supplier to India

Iraq follows Russia as second largest oil supplier to India
Iraq follows Russia as second largest oil supplier to India
2024-02-15 11:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Data issued by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed that Iraq was the second-largest oil supplier to India, after Russia, in December 2023. According to the figures, the cost of Russian crude oil exported to India decreased to $77.82 per barrel, compared to $79.34 per barrel for oil shipments imported […]

The post Iraq follows Russia as second largest oil supplier to India appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links