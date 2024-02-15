US used ‘Flying Ginsu’ missile in strike on Kataib Hezbollah leader in Baghdad

2024-02-15 13:00:11 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Pentagon used an unconventional weapon called a “Flying Ginsu” last week in its strike on a Kataib Hezbollah commander. The weapon is a hellfire missile equipped with six blades and is designed for precision strikes in populated areas with minimal damage to the surroundings, a report from the Wall Street Journal said. US Central Command said of last week’s strike in Baghdad that there were no signs of collateral damage or civilian casualties. The Pentagon rarely comments on the type of weapons used in its strikes. The lack of scorch marks and debris are a sign of the Ginsu’s