Iraqi Judiciary retrieves 'Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's' kin from abroad

Shafaq News / The family of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was apprehended, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Al-Karkh Appeals Court Presidency in Baghdad.

The family of terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was successfully apprehended by the First Investigative Court of Al-Karkh as part of its plan to reclaim terrorist suspects who fled Iraq, according to the Judiciary Media Office.

It stated that "Al-Baghdadi's family was arrested and their statements were recorded under the direct supervision of the specialized judge at the First Investigative Court of Al-Karkh. They are still conducting investigations to find the most crucial information on ISIS."

ISIS, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is a militant extremist group that emerged in the early 21st century. It sought to establish a caliphate, or Islamic state, governed by its extreme interpretation of Sunni Islam.

Led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi until he died in 2019, ISIS gained global attention for its brutal tactics, including mass killings, beheadings, and the use of social media for propaganda and recruitment.

The group captured large swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria at its peak in 2014 but has since suffered significant territorial losses due to military campaigns by the Global Coalitions and regional forces.

Despite territorial setbacks, ISIS remains a threat through its global network of sympathizers and affiliates, continuing to carry out attacks and promote its extremist ideology worldwide.