ACWA Power to build 1,000-megawatt solar power plant in Iraq

2024-02-15 14:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, announced on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with the Saudi company ACWA Power to build a solar power plant with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts in central Iraq. Fadel’s remarks took place during his meeting with senior officials from the Saudi company […]

