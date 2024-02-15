Microsoft uncovers evidence of AI tools used by state-backed hackers

2024-02-15 14:00:11 - Source: CHANNEL8

A Microsoft report says it has evidence that hacking groups connected to intelligence in Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea have been using OpenAI to improve their skills. The report says computer programs are used by state-backed hackers to take advantage of large language models that use large volumes of text to mimic human responses. Microsoft has now banned state-supported hacking groups from using its AI merchandise. “Independent of whether there’s any violation of the law or any violation of terms of service, we just don’t want those actors that we’ve identified – that we track and know are threat