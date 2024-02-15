Kurdistan Region President heads to Munich Security Conference

2024-02-15 14:00:11 - Source: CHANNEL8

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani has set off for Germany to take part in the Munich Security Conference, the presidency’s official website reported on Thursday. Barzani is expected to meet with international leaders and senior officials for talks on security and stability in Iraq and the region, as well as the Kurdistan Region’s position on these issues. The Munich Security Conference will run from February 16 to 18.