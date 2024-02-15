2024-02-15 14:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Remittances of currency abroad rose in the Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) auction on Thursday by 88 percent, compared to cash sales, to reach $185 million. The CBI sold on Thursday, during its auction for buying and selling the US currency, $208,407,735 at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinar for letters […]

The post Remittances of currency abroad rise to $185 million in CBI’s auction appeared first on Iraqi News.