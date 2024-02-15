Iraqi security forces arrest 3 terrorists in Baghdad, Anbar

2024-02-15 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Wednesday the arrest of three terrorists belonging to the ISIS group in western and central Iraq. The DGMI said in a statement that the three terrorists were arrested in security operations carried out in the governorates of Anbar and Baghdad, the Iraqi […]

