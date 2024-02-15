Inauguration of Zakho’s historical and heritage museum

2024-02-15 17:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Directorate of Antiquities in Zakho, within the Kurdistan Region (KRI), announced on Thursday the opening of a historical and heritage museum in the area, housing over 300 archaeological pieces from different periods, considering it a significant step towards preserving the cultural heritage of the administration.

Mohamed Ahmed, the Director of Antiquities in Zakho, told Shafaq News Agency, "The museum is divided into two sections; the first focuses on historical aspects, while the second addresses folkloric aspects. The historical section includes a diverse collection of archaeological pieces dating back from over 10,000 years ago to the modern Islamic era."

On his part, Kahodar Sheikho, the supervisor of the Zakho administration, mentioned in his speech during the inaugural ceremony that the goal of the museum is to collect and display the city's heritage and history, in addition to attracting tourists.

Sheikho urged Zakho’s residents to "cooperate with the museum administration by providing the archaeological and heritage pieces they possess in their homes," noting the existence of over 140 archaeological sites in the city of Zakho, and that the administration is currently working on the restoration and maintenance of several of them.

It is noteworthy that Zakho boasts a rich history dating back to ancient times, with origins rooted in Assyrian civilization.

It has served as a strategic trade hub connecting Mesopotamia with Anatolia and the Levant.

Over the centuries, Zakho came under the rule of various powers, including the Assyrians, Ottomans, and later, Iraq.

The city has been a focal point for Kurdish culture and identity, witnessing periods of political upheaval and Kurdish nationalist movements.