US dollar exchange rate slightly increases in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-02-15 17:30:11 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday with the closure of the two main stock exchanges in the country. The US dollar exchange rate increased with the closure of Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, where the US dollar exchange rate reached 1524.5 […]

