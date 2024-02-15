Investment Opportunity: Waste-to-Energy Power Plant

2024-02-15 18:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), in collaboration with the Municipality of Baghdad, Ministry of Electricity, and Ministry of Environment, has announced an investment opportunity to establish a Waste-to-Energy (WtE) power generation plant in Baghdad Governorate/Al-Nahrawan area. Project Details: The project aims to generate power from mixed solid waste, estimated at around 3,000 […]

