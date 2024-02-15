2024-02-15 18:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister has confirmed that the Malaysian company HSS Engineers will be the approved consultant to the two newly-announced major projects, the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala Express Train. Tenders for the construction of these projects were announced in recent days. More here and here. Full […]

The post Malaysian Firm Wins Major Consultancy Contracts in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.