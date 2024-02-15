Iraq questions family of ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

2024-02-15 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – The family of slain Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been brought back to Iraq for interrogation, judicial officials said on Thursday. Washington announced in October 2019 that US troops had killed Baghdadi in an operation in northwestern Syria, around five years after he proclaimed an Islamic “caliphate” which he and […]

