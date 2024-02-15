Shell withdraws from petrochemical project, expresses interest in gas sector in Iraq

2024-02-15 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, John Crocker, Shell Global Executive Vice President (Government Relations), explained to the Iraqi Prime Minister the main reason behind Shell's withdrawal from a petrochemical project in Iraq.

During his visit to the Netherlands, Al-Sudani met with Crocker, Mammoet CEO Paul van Gelder, and Saybolt's Government Affairs Manager, Marnix Koets.

Shell representative explained that "a change occurred in the company's plans regarding petrochemical projects around the world, which was the reason for withdrawing from the Nebras project in Iraq."

Crocker highlighted, "The company is currently focusing its investments and projects, in all its locations, on the gas sectors, investment, and development technologies." Confirming the company's "strong commitment" to continuing its operations in Iraq, initiated a decade ago, and expressed a serious desire to expand its activities in the gas investment sector.

In response, Al-Sudani stressed Iraq's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with Dutch companies possessing significant experience in various energy sectors, especially clean and renewable energy. Additionally, he pointed out that Iraq offers numerous investment opportunities for these companies alongside their ongoing projects in the country.