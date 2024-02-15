Iraq's PM highlights economic reforms and investment opportunities during visit to The Netherlands

2024-02-15 21:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ During a meeting with businessmen in Rotterdam of The Netherlands, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani spoke about Iraq's economic recovery and outlined key priorities, including significant economic reforms and reducing dependence on oil revenues.

Al-Sudani, addressing a gathering representing 40 companies, pointed out that the nation is now recovering after defeating ISIS, thanking the international community, including the Netherlands, for their support.

The Prime Minister urged the international coalition to conclude its 10-year mission in Iraq, citing the readiness and efficiency of Iraqi security services.

In the economy file, Al-Sudani outlined the government's economic priorities, which involve comprehensive economic, banking, and financial reforms and substantial gas investments, stressing the importance of implementing projects that provide employment opportunities.

"Iraq annually imports $70 billion worth of goods." He said.

In the water sector, Al-Sudani highlighted a program aimed at optimizing water usage to address regional and global water scarcity issues.

"The government is supporting farmers in acquiring modern irrigation systems and exploring collaborations with the Netherlands to confront water scarcity in Iraq."

Concerning the investment projects, he announced the Iraq Fund for Development's engagement with the private sector to implement new projects, with the government playing a role in planning and organization.

"the government provides sovereign guarantees of up to 85% for any project, an unprecedented percentage."

Al-Sudani also highlighted the ongoing radical reforms in Iraq's financial and banking sector, including measures to comply with international standards in financial transfers.