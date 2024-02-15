The Teal HR team will showcase its employee motivation and engagement solution at the HR Tech MENA Summit in Dubai

2024-02-15 21:02:20 - Source: Teal HR team

The leaders of the HR industry in the Middle East will meet at the HR Tech MENA Summit organized in Dubai. The Teal HR team will showcase its employee motivation and engagement solution at the summit.

Dubai - Teal HR, the personnel motivation and engagement platform, will attend the HR Tech MENA Summit organized in Dubai for HR leaders on February 20-21. While the summit will cover the latest topics in HR, the Teal HR team will present its latest IT solution designed to support and increase staff motivation and engagement.

The solution is a flexible and customizable 6-in-1 tool that combines functionality essential for any HR manager such as peer-to-peer recognition, promotion of essential behavior, virtual coins redeemable for rewards and internal communication. It also facilitates employee surveys, assessments as well as 1:1 meetings.

Significant improvements in key metrics

Teal HR’s platform is highly suitable for companies with 50 to over 10 thousand employees. It delivers quick ROI by significant improvements in key business metrics up to 10% greater customer loyalty and sales bookings each. It also results in 14% better staff productivity, and 25% more net profits.

The IT solution of Teal HR which offers rich analytics and reporting functionality provides staff demographics, inflow, and attraction; adoption and usage by the employees; rankings and leader boards; emission, circulation, and utilization of internal coins as well as financial reports.

Free certificate for companies assertive about their personnel

The HR Tech MENA Summit 2024, the 10th annual event for leaders of the HR industry in the Middle East, will be held in the UAE. More than 40 suppliers will present their solutions to a wide audience, over 70 speakers will deliver presentations on hot topics such as well-being and development of employees, AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) in personnel management, building efficient HR processes.

During the summit, the Teal HR team will be welcome its guests at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina from 8-00 at stand B5, which is next to the registration desk. Their representatives will explain and show the key features of the platform, and answer the potential questions. Those who are assertive about the engagement and productivity of their personnel, will be awarded a certificate for free, fully-functional platform trial.