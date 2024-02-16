2024-02-16 03:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Five One Invest. Re-published with permission by Iraq Business News. Over the past few years, Five One Invest has worked closely with Iraqi founders and investors. The major complaint from growth-stage startups is that investors in Iraq are risk-averse and do not know "venture investing." On the other hand, investors emphasize that there is […]

The post Iraq's Start-Ups get Real about Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.