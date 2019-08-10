عربي | كوردى


Israel says arrests 2 Palestinian suspects in soldier killing

2019/08/10 | 22:20
Israel has arrested two Palestinians suspected of killing an off-duty Israeli soldier in West Bank earlier this week, its domestic intelligence agency said Saturday.

"After an intensive intelligence operation by security services, the Israeli police and army arrested suspects in the murder of soldier Dvir Sorek", Shin Bet said in a statement, giving the names of the two suspects.





