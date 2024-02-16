Nechirvan Barzani elevates Kurdistan's global standing at MSC 2024

2024-02-16 10:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President of the Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, is one of the prominent figures attending the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 that will take place from February 16 to 18 in Germany, hosting Presidents, prime ministers, leaders in security services, military experts, and heads of international and civil society organizations worldwide.

Ukrainian President Zelensky's attendance at the Munich Conference is uncertain. In contrast, Russia and Iran haven't received official invites.

With over 5,000 personnel, the conference will address global issues, including the Gaza war, climate change, migration, the Ukraine war, global governance, nuclear security, AI's future, and other issues.

President Nechirvan Barzani's participation in the Munich Security Conference marks a pivotal moment on the international stage as the leader engages with global leaders and policymakers to address pressing issues.

Known for his diplomatic finesse and commitment to fostering dialogue, President Barzani's presence at MSC 2024 highlighted the Kurdistan Region's role as a key player in regional stability and security.

Against geopolitical challenges, President Barzani is poised to contribute insights on Baghdad and Erbil's political, security, and economic dynamics and emphasize the importance of international cooperation.

As he navigates the conference corridors, President Barzani is expected to advocate for peaceful solutions to conflicts, highlight economic opportunities in the Kurdistan Region, and address critical issues.

Nechirvan Barzani will again be a prominent figure in this renowned German city, which has hosted this conference since 1963.

Alongside him, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani is also expected to be present, with the prospect of a meeting reminiscent of their 2023 encounter at the conference.

At the 2022 conference, President Barzani showcased an exceptional presence, conducting approximately 30 meetings over two days. This was widely regarded as a testament to the vitality and unwavering determination of the Kurdistan Region's leader.

The efficacy of President Barzani's team was also evident in their adept organization and scheduling of these intensive meetings.

Among the notable figures with whom President Barzani engaged were Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, German politician spokesman Nils Schmid, and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini. Additionally, he met with a delegation from the US Congress led by Lindsey Graham and had a significant encounter with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The series of meetings commenced with President Barzani meeting Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, Paul Richard Gallagher, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tobias Lindner, and the Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The 2023 Munich conference showcased the extensive diplomatic engagements of President Barzani. His packed agenda included meetings with diverse leaders and officials worldwide.

Interactions encompassed discussions with the President of Azerbaijan, Prime Ministers of Poland, Armenia, and Iraq, and Foreign Ministers from the United States, Britain, Italy, the Vatican, Norway, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.

President Barzani also engaged with high-ranking officials, such as the President of the European Commission and the Vice President, alongside the Commission's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Officer.

Barzani's diplomatic efforts extended to interactions with two delegations from the US Congress, the US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, the German Minister of State for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German Parliament.

The diverse topics covered encompassed energy and security issues, counterterrorism efforts, and other matters of global interest.

President Barzani's engagement in the Munich Conference, particularly in 2023, involved a significant meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister on the sidelines. Their discussions highlighted developments in the Erbil-Baghdad dialogue, economic conditions, the Iraqi federal budget for 2023, and the country's broader political challenges.

In the ongoing conference, as per a statement from the Kurdish presidency, President Nechirvan Barzani is slated to engage in a series of meetings with leaders and senior officials from various countries.

The focus of these interactions will center on exchanging opinions and views regarding the prevailing security conditions and challenges affecting Iraq, Kurdistan, and the broader global landscape. President Barzani will articulate the vision of the Kurdistan Region on these critical issues.

The discussions are expected to encompass topics such as strategies to enhance relations, counterterrorism efforts, and collaborative initiatives in the realm of security.

Furthermore, the meetings will delve into the importance of concerted efforts and joint endeavors to safeguard the security and stability of Iraq and the broader Middle East, aiming to mitigate complexities and tensions in the region.

President Barzani's diplomatic agenda reflects a commitment to fostering international cooperation and addressing shared challenges for the collective benefit of the Kurdistan Region and the global community.

In addition to exploring avenues for economic relations during his meetings, President Barzani's meetings on the conference's sidelines will address a pressing concern affecting millions of Kurdish and Iraqi citizens. The paramount issue is the protection and security of Iraq and the broader region.

Against the backdrop of the Israeli aggression in Gaza spanning over four months and killing about 30,000, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have become arenas for the exchange of messages of influence and power amid the ongoing indirect conflict between Washington and Tehran.

President Barzani is likely to emphasize the urgency of addressing the security challenges in the region, highlighting the impact on the well-being of Kurdish and Iraqi citizens.

President Barzani's active and strategic participation in the Munich Security Conference serves as a testament to the Kurdistan Region's diplomatic prowess and its pivotal role in the broader international arena.

President Barzani has consistently used such platforms to position the Kurdistan Region as a land of understanding, dialogue, and coexistence.