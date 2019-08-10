Home › kurdistan 24 › Religious Coexistence: Components of various faiths in Kurdistan express Eid wishes

Religious Coexistence: Components of various faiths in Kurdistan express Eid wishes

2019/08/10 | 22:55



The autonomous Kurdistan Region is often praised as a beacon of stability in an otherwise unpredictable Middle East. Many nations have highlighted religious freedom in the Kurdish region and its tolerance of different cultures and values.



On the eve of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, diplomats in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) who hail from different faiths congratulated Muslim Kurds in the Region and overseas.



Ano Abdoka, a Christian Minister of Transportation and Communication in the KRG, highlighted the coexistence in Kurdistan and said he hopes the festival brings happiness to all in the Kurdistan Region.



“On behalf of my Christian Chaldeans, Syriacs, and Assyrians, and as a citizen of the Kurdistan Region, I pray this holiday brings with it joy and peace for the people of Kurdistan,” Abdoka told Kurdistan 24.



“We are all delighted with the coexistence, freedom, and tolerance in the Kurdistan Region,” he added.



Aydan Maroof, an MP in the Iraqi Parliament for the Turkmen Front, stressed the importance of unity among all the components in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. The MP called on the federal government to support the regional one, so coexistence continues.



“We have to work together to support the new [KRG] cabinet so it can serve the citizens and ensure a prosperous and peaceful future for all,” Maroof told Kurdistan 24. “They [the KRG] have set out many projects and goals, and the best way to achieve them is through support.”



Goran Jalil, a member of the Kurdistan Toilers’ Party (KTP), which has one seat in the Kurdistan Parliament, said he hopes the culture of religious tolerance continues in the autonomous region.



“On the occasion of this Eid, we call on all the people of the Kurdistan Region and the Greater Kurdistan to continue to demonstrate acceptance and coexistence,” Jalil stated, referring to the other parts of Kurdistan divided among the modern-day states of Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.



“We encourage all Kurdish political parties to set aside their differences and renew their goals to serve the Greater Kurdistan.”



Eid al-Adha marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, called Hajj—a mandatory duty for Muslims who have the physical and financial means to carry out at least once in their lifetime.



The religious holiday is the second of two Islamic celebrations, the first one being Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.



