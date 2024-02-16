Iraqi PM welcomes British investment, meets UK Foreign Minister

2024-02-16 12:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met with the British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the two sides discussed various issues, including strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and the UK in multiple domains.

Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's openness to foreign investments, welcoming British companies to "seize opportunities."

The Prime Minister pointed out the Iraqi government's intention to coordinate with the US-led Coalition to conclude its presence in Iraq and transition to bilateral relationships with coalition countries.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Al-Sudani stressed the "crucial role major powers must play in ending the ongoing conflict," averting regional and global security repercussions, and ensuring the protection of civilians.

He urged the necessity to provide an immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians who suffer from the Israeli aggression.

In turn, Cameron expressed the UK's desire to expand relations with Baghdad and foster diverse partnerships, particularly in economic and developmental spheres.