Kurdistan President holds “productive” talks with Greek PM at MSC 2024

2024-02-16 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024.

“Our discussions centered on enhancing KR and Iraq’s cooperation with Greece and promoting security and stability in the broader region,” Barzani said on X.

President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Germany on Thursday to participate in the Munich Security Conference.

According to Barzani’s office, “Throughout the conference, the President will engage in meetings with leaders and senior officials to address the security situation and the obstacles confronting peace and stability in Iraq, the surrounding region and the world. These discussions will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives with the international community and present the viewpoints of the Kurdistan Region on these issues.”

Furthermore, the President will “emphasize the significance of collaborative efforts in upholding peace and stability in Iraq and the Middle East. He will engage in dialogues with leaders and officials from different countries to explore ways of averting further turmoil in the region.”