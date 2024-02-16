Protests erupt in Diyala against governor candidate

2024-02-16 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, protestors flocked the streets in Diyala Governorate against the nomination of the "We Build (Nabni)" coalition to Mohammad Jassim Al-Omairi, the son of the head of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, Judge Jassim Muhammad Abboud Al-Omairi, for the position of governor.

A security source told Shafaq News that the demonstrators blocked several roads in Baqubah, Muqdadiya district, and Beldruz, where citizens expressed rejection against the political initiative proposed by Hadi Al-Amiri, the Nabni head, to resolve the deadlock surrounding the governor's position.

The Source said the protesters demanded the renewal of former governor Muthanna Al-Tamimi.

It is noteworthy that the new Diyala provincial council, despite intensive preparations, could not hold its first session for the third time within two weeks.

Our correspondent reported that the council's inability to hold the sessions was due to the lack of a quorum.

"Despite notifying members to attend and implementing security measures, the council faced a quorum shortage, with only 6 out of 15 members in attendance, leading to an extended wait and eventual cancellation of the session due to insufficient agreements." He reported.