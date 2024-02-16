President Barzani discusses security development with a US delegation at MSC2024

2024-02-16 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with a US Senate delegation led by Senator Dan Sullivan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday.

According to Barzani's office, the discussions focused on US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the latest security developments in Iraq.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their support for developing US-Iraqi relations under the “Strategic Agreement.” They also addressed the recent targeting of coalition forces in Iraq, discussing security and military responses to such incidents.

President Barzani and the US Senate delegation emphasized the importance of "safeguarding the security of coalition forces and diplomatic envoys in Iraq, expressing concerns about armed groups destabilizing peace, threatening stability, and jeopardizing Iraq's sovereignty."

In turn, the US delegation affirmed the "ongoing Amercian support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region" in countering terrorism, particularly the ISIS threat.

Since his arrival to participate in the Munich Security Conference, President Barzani has met with several leaders, including the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.