Iraqi president highlights the role of Judiciary in the country’s stability

2024-02-16 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, met on Friday to discuss the development in the region.

According to the Iraqi Presidency, the meeting discussed ways to enhance the "judiciary's role in establishing security and stability in the country."

The statement also stressed the importance of ensuring “the independence of the judiciary and reinforcing the foundations of justice and equity among citizens.”