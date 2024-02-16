Kurdistan's president, Turkish FM discuss bilateral ties, regional security

2024-02-16 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen Turkey's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and they exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East.

Barzani and Cavusoglu stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability and Turkey's cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan region to combat threats to the security and stability of the two countries.

They also discussed efforts and steps to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting touched on the fight against terrorism and joint efforts by regional countries to maintain peace and stability, among other issues of common interest.

Barzani also met with German officials on Friday, including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

The meetings focused on security cooperation between Germany and the Kurdistan Region, as well as economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

Barzani and Baerbock discussed the fight against terrorism, ISIS threats, the situation in Syria, and the need for a political solution to the conflict.

Barzani and Faeser discussed the issue of refugees and the need for international assistance to support the Kurdistan region in hosting Syrian refugees.