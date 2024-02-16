Iraq, the Netherlands to form comprehensive bilateral cooperation council

2024-02-16 19:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, agreed on Thursday with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, to form a comprehensive bilateral cooperation council. Al-Sudani, accompanied by the Iraqi Foreign Minister and Agriculture Minister, held bilateral discussions with Rutte related to collaboration and partnership between the two countries, according to a statement […]

