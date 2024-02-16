Iraqi PM affirms sovereignty in meeting with US Vice President

2024-02-16 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq's prime minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday and reaffirmed the country's unwavering position on sovereignty. The subject of Al-Sudani's discussion with Harris on the fringes of his attendance at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 was bilateral relations between the United States and Iraq.

A statement from the Prime Minister's office stated that one of the topics of discussion was "confirming the need for ongoing communication via the Joint High Committee to wrap up the Global Coalition's activities against ISIS in Iraq." This is because the Iraqi military is becoming more capable and the threat posed by terrorist remnants is waning.

During the discussion, there was also talk about expanding the scope of the Strategic Framework Agreement between the US and Iraq to include all sectors of economic and developmental cooperation.

Reiterating Iraq's firm position on sovereignty over its land, Al-Sudani emphasized that "this concept is non-negotiable in any situation."

President Biden's greetings were passed forward by Vice President Kamala Harris, who also extended an invitation for a visit to Washington.

She underlined the US administration's dedication to the Iraqi government's achievement in addressing a range of issues in different sectors.

Harris emphasized how the present administration has been able to create fruitful alliances to stabilize Iraq and promote stability in the surrounding area.

She conveyed her nation's interest in continuing the conversation about the Global Coalition's mission's end through the Joint High Committee.