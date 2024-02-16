KRI Presidency: Barzani’s participation in MSC conveys important messages

2024-02-16 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Dilshad Shahab, the official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, confirmed on Friday that the President of the Kurdistan Region's attendance at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany conveys several messages, including supporting global efforts to preserve security and making every effort to protect it and shield Iraq from all threats.

Shahab stated, "The Kurdistan Region (KRI) is a key player in the Middle East, and Iraq in particular. KRI has been actively and favorably involved in this conference for many years, thus this is not the first time it has attended."

He emphasized, "KRI's message is that it will support all international efforts to safeguard security and stability in the region. The sessions continue today and tomorrow as well. Its message to neighboring countries is that none of these countries have ever been or will ever be threatened by it."

Furthermore, he continued, "KRI is telling Iraq that we think it is dealing with some serious issues. Iraq was listed as one of the top five dangerous nations at the environmental conference that took place in the United Arab Emirates two months ago. Iraq faces many obstacles in its future, and it cannot afford to be involved in the protracted conflict in the region."

Shahab explained, "KRI is not immune to these risks, and the situation in Iraq will directly impact the situation in Kurdistan. The Region's message is that all of these factors need to be taken into account, and we will do everything in our power to keep Iraq and the Region safe from these threats."

"Regarding the threats to KRI, whether from outside the Region such as the recent bombings in Erbil, or internal threats carried out by lawless groups attacking the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, these are issues related to ongoing negotiations between federal authorities with the Region's participation on the impact of the role of the Global Coalition."

"We believe these risks still exist in Iraq and the Region, which is why the Coalition forces had to deploy to fight terrorism. As a result, this matter needs to be evaluated seriously and seen from Iraq's interests as well as the perspective of the Gaza War."

"Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the prime minister of the federal government, and the president of the Kurdistan Region met during one of yesterday's sessions. They talked about how to get to an agreement on the budget, oil, and other common topics during a very productive discussion. The talks went extremely well, and the president of KRI and the prime minister of Iraq had similar ideas on how to resolve these issues," Shahab continued.

Regarding the issue of elections, he explained, "We are concerned about the steps taken by the Federal Court, and these delays will have negative effects on the work of the Commission. We have notified the Commission and pertinent stakeholders that the Region is prepared, having taken the necessary political and logistical measures, and extended our offer of support to ensure the success of this procedure. The Federal Court's decision is being delayed, which is impeding the process."

President Nechirvan Barzani will hold meetings and discussions with leaders and senior officials of other countries during the conference period, according to a statement released by the Presidency of the Region. During these discussions, he will share his perspectives on the security situations and difficulties that confront the security and stability of Iraq, the Region, and the world. He will also discuss the Kurdistan Region's perspective on these matters.