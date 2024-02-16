PM Al-Sudani highlights progress and collaboration in regional meetings during MSC 2024

2024-02-16 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / During his meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations on Friday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani confirmed that it is now possible to end the political role of UNAMI in Iraq due to internal security and stability.

The media office of the prime minister stated "Prime Minister Al-Sudani met on Friday evening with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and the head of the strategic review team for the work of the UNAMI mission in Iraq, Volker Perthes, on the sidelines of Al-Sudani's participation in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024."

According to the statement, "During the meeting, they discussed the report being prepared by Perthes, which will be discussed next March, as well as reviewing the work of the United Nations mission in Iraq (UNAMI) and ways to enhance cooperation between Iraq and the international organization and its development programs."

The Prime Minister highlighted "the progress made in establishing security and internal stability, which made it possible to end UNAMI’s political role" emphasizing that "the activities and joint programs of the United Nations organization can continue by transferring its activities to specialized organizations."

conveying greetings to Guterres, Al-Sudani expressed his gratitude for "the recent positions of the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the aggression on Gaza, and his efforts to reach a ceasefire and prevent the genocide against the Palestinians."

According to the statement, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, for his part, expressed optimism about the security progress achieved in Iraq, and soon he will present his comprehensive report on UNAMI’s work, where positive developments will enable the international organization to gradually end the mission."

In addition, Prime Minister Al-Sudani reaffirmed the imperative of putting an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people and preventing the conflict from spreading to Lebanon during his meeting with the prime minister of Lebanon.

The media office of the PM said, "Al-Sudani met, on Friday, with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, on the sidelines of his participation in the MSC."

"During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Lebanon, and ways to enhance exchange in aspects of mutual interest, in the interest of both brotherly countries."

According to the statement, Al-Sudani was talking about "the continued aggression on Gaza, and its threat to stability in the region, and the necessity of stopping this aggression and preventing its expansion, as well as stopping the genocide against the Palestinian people, and attempts to expand the conflict by attacking Lebanon and its borders."

Al-Sudani reaffirmed "Iraq's commitment to achieving the goal of enhancing exchange and integration with friendly countries in the region, providing reasons for development and opportunities for its peoples, and means to overcome economic crises."

Mikati, for his part, affirmed Lebanon's commitment to consolidating regional security and stability, as well as to continuing constructive cooperation with Iraq in all fields, expressing gratitude and appreciation for "Iraq's supportive positions towards Lebanon, and the provision of fuel and support to assist the Lebanese people in facing economic difficulties and challenges."

The media office also stated that the Prime Minister met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, as well as strategies to strengthen economic cooperation for the benefit of both the Iraqi and Armenian peoples.

The statement noted, "The meeting included discussions on regional and international issues, as well as a review of events in Gaza. Both sides emphasized that the ongoing regional conflicts highlight the international system's inadequacy to handle these concerns, as well as the preservation of required security and stability for development, prosperity, and economic and climate challenges."

Al-Sudani pointed out, "the ongoing progress in levels of cooperation between the two countries, and the necessity of establishing a joint Iraqi-Armenian council, and strengthening the role of the private sector in creating mutual economic opportunities, activating direct flight movement between Iraqi and Armenian airports, as well as resuming the meetings of the Joint Committee."

Pashinyan, for his part, conveyed Armenian President Vahagn Garniki Khachaturyan's greetings, expressing his desire to pay a visit to Iraq as soon as possible to broaden the horizons of collaboration between the two nations and to enhance the partnership with Iraq.