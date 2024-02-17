2024-02-17 01:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has expressed its concern at proposed amendments to legislation in Iraq which it says, if approved, would impose the death penalty or life imprisonment for engaging in consensual same-sex relations, as well as for certain forms of adultery. It has called on […]

