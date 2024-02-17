Egyptian Business Delegation visits Iraq

2024-02-17 02:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has received a delegation of Egyptian businessmen and investors specializing in infrastructure projects, the housing sector, and the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Al-Sudani welcomed the delegation, affirming Iraq's keenness to sustain bilateral cooperation with Egypt and its private sector, and to expand its horizons in various fields. […]

