2024-02-17 02:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. British oil and gas company Shell has withdrawn from the proposed $11-billion Nebras [Nibras] petrochemical project in Basra. According to Argus Media, the company said it made the decision, "after in-depth evaluation on the feasibility of the Nebras integrated petrochemicals complex with our government partners." The company added: "This decision is in […]

The post Shell Quits Nebras Petrochemical Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.