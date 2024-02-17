Basra Crudes achieve slight weekly gains

2024-02-17 08:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Basra Crudes inched up this week, as global oil prices rebounded from major changes the previous week.

Basra Heavy Crude completed the last session of Friday at $77.28, up $1.24, for a tiny weekly gain of 94 cents, or 1.23%.

Meanwhile, Basra Intermediate Crude concluded the recent session up $1.24 to $80.58, with a small weekly gain of $1.44, or 1.28%.

This week, oil prices fluctuated significantly, thanks in part to the strength of the dollar, which slowed their progress. They did, however, post weekly gains of more than 1% at the end of the week, while US crude surged by nearly 3%.