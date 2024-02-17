Nechirvan Barzani receives official invitation to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan

2024-02-17 09:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has extended an official invitation to Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

The offer was extended during their meeting on the second day of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, according to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the meeting, President Barzani congratulated President Aliyev on his re-election and emphasized the importance of taking the necessary steps to strengthen mutual relations and collaboration between Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Kurdistan in particular.

According to the statement, negotiations were held about opening the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Erbil, which is expected to help expand relations.

According to the Presidency's statement, the discussion focused on the most recent Middle East developments, especially threats to peace and security.

Both presidents reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining peace and stability.