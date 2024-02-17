Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM meets with US VP and US Congress members in Munich
2024-02-17 09:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Munich (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and US Vice President Kamala Harris held important talks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. Both leaders emphasized the need to complete the remaining duties of the US-led Coalition in order to guarantee Iraq’s stability and security. They also discussed the need of continuing communication […]

