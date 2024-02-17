Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM, UK Foreign Secretary meet at Munich Security Conference
2024-02-17 09:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Munich (IraqiNews.com) – At the Munich Security Conference, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron convened to discuss bolstering bilateral ties. Central to their talks was Iraq’s potential as an investment hub, with Al-Sudani inviting British companies to explore opportunities in the country. Both leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation […]

