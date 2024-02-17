The regional dynamics and actors: Barzani’s dialogue with the German Parliament and Vatican in MSC

2024-02-17 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Saturday, with a delegation of German parliament, during his participation in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 in Germany. The two sides discussed Germany's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as well as the regional situation.

The German parliamentarians from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Christian Social Union (CSU) and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) parties, shared their appreciation to the Kurdistan Region's role in combating terrorism and assisting the communities, especially the Yazidis.

Barzani expressed his gratitude to the German parliament, government and people for their backing of the Kurdistan Region, and highlighted the German assistance for the Yazidis.

Furthermore, Barzani met with Paul Gallagher, the Vatican's Foreign Minister, this Saturday afternoon.

According to a presidential statement, the meeting discussed various topics, including, strengthening the bilateral relations, the coexistence and religious diversity in Iraq and KRI, the political and security situation between Erbil and Baghdad, and Gaza war as well as the regional situation.

Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Vatican for its continuous support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He conveyed his greetings to the Pope and reaffirmed that “Kurdistan will always uphold the values of coexistence and diversity.”

On the other hand, Gallagher stated his country's desire to strengthen and deepen its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He praised the Kurdistan Region for its humanitarian efforts and assistance to the different communities, especially the Yazidis. He also assured that “the Pope holds the Kurdistan Region in high regard and affection.”