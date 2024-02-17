Nechirvan Barzani, King Abdullah II discuss the region’s latest developments

2024-02-17 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Jordan's King Abdullah II today on the margins of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 in Germany, where they discussed Jordan's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region (KRI), as well as recent regional developments.

According to a statement issued by KRI's Presidency, the two parties discussed the risks of growing tensions in the Middle East, as well as the broader impact and implications that could undermine regional peace and stability. They emphasized the importance of all sides working together to de-escalate the situation.

The statement continued that both sides indicated a willingness to strengthen relations and expand areas of mutual collaboration.

In this regard, President Nechirvan Barzani lauded the long-standing relationship between the Hashemite Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region.