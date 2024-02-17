President Barzani praises Germany for its role in unifying the Peshmerga

2024-02-17 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The Kurdish Presidency stated that President Barzani thanked Germany for supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, praising its role in the war against ISIS and in assisting in unifying the Peshmerga forces.