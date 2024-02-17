The US dollar stabilizes in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-02-17 15:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar price stabilized against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil with the stock market's closure.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices stabilized with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 152,450 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, the same prices recorded this morning.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 153,500 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 151,500.