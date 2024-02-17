PM Al-Sudani discusses key issues with Germany’s Siemens

2024-02-17 16:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed several important issues with the German company Siemens, including investment in associated gas and opportunities to develop the electricity distribution and transmission sector.

Al-Sudani's media office stated, "Al-Sudani met with Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, on the sidelines of his participation in the Munich Security Conference 2024."

The statement added, "During the meeting, they reviewed the projects undertaken by Siemens in Iraq, ways to expedite operations, and the progress in implementing the contracts. They also discussed the joint memorandum of understanding between the company and the Ministry of Oil regarding the investment in associated gas and enhancing Iraq's capabilities in this vital field."

"The meeting also discussed the opportunities to develop the distribution and transmission sector within the Iraqi electricity network," the statement continued.