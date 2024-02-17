Iraqi PM and German Chancellor discuss expanding relations under Berlin Plan 2023

2024-02-17 16:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2024.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, during the meeting, the two leaders discussed "the bilateral relations between the two countries, focusing on expanding cooperation across various sectors in accordance with the joint action plan approved in Berlin in 2023. They also reviewed the progress made based on previous meetings and visits, which have led to tangible growth in relations between Iraq and Germany."

The Prime Minister highlighted Iraq's "keen" interest in enhancing relations with Germany, particularly in the energy sector, and other economic and industrial domains.

Al-Sudani "emphasized the urgent need for international intervention to stop the conflict, as the response so far has not matched the severity of the situation, leading to humanitarian crises in Gaza. He expressed hope for swift efforts to end the conflict, which is impacting regional and global security, as well as disrupting navigation and energy supply chains."

Prime Minister also stressed that "the solution rests on the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, without external interference. He underscored Iraq's ongoing efforts to promote calm and regional stability, having successfully mitigated some tensions. He emphasized that Iraq's security is crucial not only for its citizens but for the entire region."

In turn, Chancellor Scholz commended "Iraq's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains and expanding cooperation."