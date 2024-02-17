2024-02-17 16:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Head of the Independent Strategic Review of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Volker Perthes, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides discussed the current situation in Iraq, the security and political developments, and the region's general situation."

Barzani renewed his appreciation for the "presence and positive role of the United Nations in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region."

In turn, Perthes highlighted his team's mission: to assess and review the role and mission of the United Nations team, its agencies, and organizations in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."